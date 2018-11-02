Clear

Masked gunman's death at McDonald's ruled justified

Masked gunman's death at McDonald's ruled justified

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 3:10 PM
Posted By: Devyn Guillebeaux

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama say an armed McDonald's customer was justified in fatally shooting a masked gunman.

Al.com reports a Tuesday statement by Birmingham police says charges will not be filed against the man who fatally shot 24-year-old Antonio Demond Sanders.

Sgt. Johnny Williams says in the statement that officers presented the case to the district attorney and it was determined the shooting was a justifiable homicide.

Police say an armed man wearing a mask barged into the restaurant Saturday night and opened fire as a manager was closing shop. Police say a man leaving the restaurant with his two sons drew his own gun and shot the masked man, who later died at a hospital.

The armed customer and one of his sons were wounded. Their identities haven't been released.

