BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama say an armed McDonald's customer was justified in fatally shooting a masked gunman.
Al.com reports a Tuesday statement by Birmingham police says charges will not be filed against the man who fatally shot 24-year-old Antonio Demond Sanders.
Sgt. Johnny Williams says in the statement that officers presented the case to the district attorney and it was determined the shooting was a justifiable homicide.
Police say an armed man wearing a mask barged into the restaurant Saturday night and opened fire as a manager was closing shop. Police say a man leaving the restaurant with his two sons drew his own gun and shot the masked man, who later died at a hospital.
The armed customer and one of his sons were wounded. Their identities haven't been released.
Related Content
- Masked gunman's death at McDonald's ruled justified
- Florence death ruled as homicide
- McDonald's changes apple pie recipe
- Death of Alabama inmate ruled suicide
- PHOTOS: 'Masked' Tennessee burglary suspect turns out to be raccoon
- McDonald's brings back Shamrock Shakes, Szechuan sauce
- Gunman barricaded inside a Huntsville apartment
- UPDATE: Investigators rule mobile home park death a homicide
- Death of Attorney General Steve Marshall's wife ruled a suicide