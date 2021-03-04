‘To keep everyone safe’: Huntsville restaurant to continue face mask requirement after state order ends Apr. 9

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Alabama's mask mandate will be extended until April 9.

Following that date, the mandate will be lifted across the state. Restaurants now have the choice of whether or not they will require customers to wear masks when up from their seats.

Bee Zr's, a coffee shop and Gastropub, said it'll continue to have tables distanced apart. It will also require that you wear a mask when up from your table.

Abigail Alter, the Cultural Coordinator at Bee Zr's, said, "I think we all kind of agree it's better to do something rather than nothing...You know, we don't want to pretend like there's no problem."

Restrictions will continue to loosen as more vaccines are administered and coronavirus numbers continue to decrease, but ultimately, it's up to the small businesses on what they'll require of customers.

Wearing a mask is just one step that can be taken to keep customers and employees safe.

"That's really what it's all about for us," said Alter. "Keeping our staff safe and our customers safe, while being able to operate."

Huntsville resident, Nick Lasater, was excited when he heard about the mask mandate being lifted in April. He said businesses that have been hit hard need to bounce back.



"For the restaurant industry and everyone that's been hit hard, who had the most restrictions against them, I'm excited for them to be making money," said Lasater.

Alter said it's necessary to keep coronavirus safety precautions in place, regardless of the state ending the mask mandate on Apr. 9.

"Until we feel confident this pandemic is under control, we're going to keep doing what we can to keep everyone safe," said Alter.

Bee Zr's is one of the few restaurants in downtown to open during the coronavirus pandemic.