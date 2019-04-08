Schools dismissing early Monday due to severe weather threat

Due to the possibility of severe weather:

* DeKalb County Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m.

* Fort Payne City Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m.

* Jackson County Schools are dismissing at 1:30 p.m. Monday

* Marshall County Schools are closing at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

* Albertville City Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Monday. All after-school activities will be cancelled.

* Boaz City Schools are dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Monday due to the possibility of severe weather

* Guntersville City Schools are dismissing at noon Monday due to the possibility of severe weather