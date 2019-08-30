Clear
BREAKING NEWS 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' star Valerie Harper dies at 80 Full Story

'Mary Tyler Moore Show' star Valerie Harper dies at 80

Valerie Harper

Longtime family friend Dan Watt confirmed Harper died Friday, adding the family wasn't immediately releasing any further details.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 6:14 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Valerie Harper, who scored guffaws and stole hearts as Rhoda Morgenstern on back-to-back hit sitcoms in the 1970s, has died. She was 80.

Longtime family friend Dan Watt confirmed Harper died Friday, adding the family wasn't immediately releasing any further details.

Harper was a breakout star playing the lovable sidekick on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," then as the funny leading lady of the spinoff series, "Rhoda."

In March 2013, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. She had battled lung cancer in 2009, and her husband-manager had said recently that he'd been advised to place her in hospice.

Harper appeared on Broadway and in feature films including "Freebie and the Bean" and "Chapter Two."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events