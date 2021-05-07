Martinez's 3-HR night propels Trash Pandas to victory

With any new franchise comes a laundry list of firsts. The first game, first hit, first home run, first win and even first rainout got checked off the list this week for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, but the team had a few others in mind during the team’s 12-10 win over Chattanooga Friday.

In the fourth game of their six-game series, outfielder Orlando Martinez became the first player in team history with a multi-home run game.

The Angels’ No. 17 prospect hit one in the first inning, giving the team a three-run lead. In the third, with the game tied at two, he became the team’s all-time home run leader with a shot over the centerfield fence. Martinez capped it off in the eighth, a two-run shot put the Trash Pandas up five as he took his third orbit around the diamond.

The Lookouts would rally back and tie the game at 10 to send things into extras. Eyeing the first win streak in team history, Mitch Nay hit a two-run bomb to left field. That 12-10 lead would hold as the Trash Pandas won their second-straight game.

First pitch Saturday is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.