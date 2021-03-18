Marshall-led team completes successful final test of SLS core stage

After a set back in its original hot fire test, NASA had a successful test of the first core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) program. The powerful rocket is designed to take the first woman and the next man to the Moon by 2024.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, the four RS-25 engines began what ended up being a burn of 499.6 seconds or just over eight minutes in the final test of a series called the Green Run, which is designed to ensure the core stage will be flight ready when it's assembled along with the solid boosters at Kennedy Space Center (KSC).

The four RS-25 engines aboard the core stage of the Space Launch System roared for more than eight minutes during the hot fire test on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Courtesy: NASA) The four RS-25 engines aboard the core stage of the Space Launch System roared for more than eight minutes during the hot fire test on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Courtesy: NASA)

"Just could not more proud of the team, of their talent, their dedication getting to this point and pulling off a very successful test," said Steve Jurczyk, the acting administrator of NASA.

Previously, NASA officials said they needed to reach at least four minutes of continuous firing of the engines in order to achieve the remaining goals not reached during the initial hot fire test on January 16, 2021.

But by going past eight minutes, the team led by Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) was able to collect more data and perform some maneuvers that are more aggressive than will be needed during the launch of Artemis I.

"Being able to see the hydraulic system work with very little propellant in the tanks with some aggressive gimballing was a real stress test for the vehicle. It just gives us great confidence that the vehicle as designed can handle exactly what it was designed for. The vehicle really performed like a champ today," said John Shannon, the vice president of Boeing's SLS division.

The initiative, which was announced nearly a decade ago, is a partnership between NASA, Boeing and Aerojet Rocketdyne. In a post-test press conference, Jurczyk said that so far, NASA has had good interactions with the Biden administration

"Early on the administration communicated their support for the goals and objectives of the Artemis program and our overall Moon to Mars strategy," Jurczyk said. "Obviously, human space flight missions are the most complex, visible aspect of Artemis, but we are also conducting robotic missions to the Moon and to Mars."

Following Thursday's test, Julie Bassler, the manager of the SLS stages office at MSFC noted all of the challenges that the team had to work through over the past year, between the COVID-19 pandemic and several weather events, including the storms on Wednesday.

Now, their attention turns to sending the core stage down to Kennedy Space Center (KSC).

"We'll be reviewing data and then we'll do our breakup configuration. And then we have about mid-April is what we're targeting right now to ship our core stage over on the barge to KSC. And so by the end of April, we're looking at arriving at KSC," Bassler said.

Even with an arrival next month, when asked on Thursday, Tom Whitmeyer, the deputy associate administrator for NASA's exploration systems development, was not able to give a firm "yes" when asked whether Artemis I will launch during 2021.

"We take this a step at a time, we saw that here today. Our goal is to get through certain tests and certain activities and when we're done with that, we have an opportunity to fly," Whitmeyer said. "And so I'm very careful. I used to do the Shuttle program and we're always very careful to say we need to get through every one of these tasks, every one of these activities. They're highly visible events. You'll be able to follow the hardware as it goes from here, travels down to the Cape, is integrated at the Cape."

"We're already processing Orion. We're loading Orion with fuel. We already have the boosters stacked and ready to go. And so the real answer to your question is when we complete those tasks, then we will be in a position to fly."