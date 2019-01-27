Marshall Space Flight Center employee prepares backup plan in case of another government shutdown

Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) employees are going back to work tomorrow, January 28th. John Green, a master planner at MSFC, and his wife both spent some time out of work during the government shutdown. Despite his return to work tomorrow, Green is trying to set up a financial safety net for his family by becoming a substitute teacher with Madison County Schools.

"We have done a lot of stuff with kids. I love working with youth," Green said.

When Green and his wife were brainstorming about ways to make money while furloughed, substitute teaching just made sense.

"We're trying to look for other ways to earn a little bit of money just to help pay a few of the bills that can't wait," Green said.

John has been with the MSFC for six years now, but he's worked on Redstone Arsenal for nearly three decades so this wasn't his first government shutdown.

"At that time I was single and didn't have kids," Green said.

However this time around he had a family to support, and they all felt the squeeze of the shutdown.

"It's been a little bit stressful. Our kids listen to us talk, and you can tell it worries them," Green said.

That's why he's not taking any chances.

"We were somewhat hesitant at first to go out and put in applications because I had no idea. I thought it would last a week, it'll last two weeks, and by the time I get done it will all be over but it didn't turn out that way," Green said.

President Trump is giving Congress until February 15th to agree on a way to come up with money for a border wall or barrier, and if that doesn't happen the government could shut down again.

"I'm not real confident that we'll continue to work. I'm pessimistic that this will all happen again," Green said.

Until February 15th, Green said he and his family will maintain the money-saving habits they started during the government shutdown and continue to hope for the best while preparing for the worst.