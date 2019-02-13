Marshall Space Flight Center employee hopeful government will stay open past deadline

John Green, a master planner with Marshall Space Flight Center, and his family are hopeful Friday night will bring news of job security, and they'll finally be able to get past the financial squeeze they felt during the most recent government shutdown.

"We're hoping this week, with everything being signed, that we can get back to doing what we're used to doing," Green said.

After spending weeks out of work while the federal government was shutdown, Green and his family were forced to adjust to a new normal.

"We've missed out on doing our routine activities and have really been scared to spend money on things that were non-essential," Green said.

Although he and his wife, whose job was also affected by the shutdown, are back at work, Green said they're sticking to their new spending habits.

"Just for fear of we may not have a paycheck coming in," Green said.

Green said this weekend, they're loosening the financial reigns a bit and taking a family trip.

"Just because of the confidence we have that we'll continue to be able to work throughout the rest of the year," Green said.

President Trump has made it clear he wants to avoid another shutdown. In order to make that happen, he'd have to sign off on an agreement that includes $1.375 billion for a border barrier. That's less than the $5.7 billion he originally demanded and less than the $1.6 billion included in the senate proposal he rejected in December.

"We're gonna have some faith that everyone's gonna sign the continuing resolution, or sign the budget I guess, and that we'll be able to get paid," Green said.

Green said he'll continue to keep a close eye on the news, and if things go south Friday, this weekend's trip may not happen. He did say he's feeling optimistic.