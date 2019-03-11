Marshall Space Flight Center director says budget cuts won't negativity affect priorities

President Trump's 2020 budget calls for a $300 million cut to NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center.

On Monday, the Marshall Space Flight Center's director, Jody Singer, said that while the cut seems significant, the president's proposal is not going to negatively affect the center's priorities.

The total budget for Marshall Space Flight Center is $2.6 billion. Singer said, even with the cuts, NASA is on track to reach its goals. They are currently testing a new liquid hydrogen tank that will be used in future trips to space.

Singer said she is excited for the exploration trips they have planned, especially in the year when Huntsville will celebrate 50 years since the Apollo 11 mission.

"This is a pivotal year. Fifty years ago, America was preparing to send astronauts to the moon with the Saturn 5. Now, men and women at NASA are working on the next generation space systems that will take men and women to the moon and to Mars and beyond," Singer said.

Singer said testing will take months, and they're laser-focused on delivering their next exploration mission. She said, even with the cuts from the president, their budget is large enough to reach their goals.