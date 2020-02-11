Marshall Space Flight Center satisfied with 2021 fiscal budget proposal

NASA leaders at the Marshall Space Flight Center say the 2021 fiscal budget proposal would give them the necessary resources to continue their major projects.

The White House's budget request includes a total of $25 billion going to NASA, a 12 percent increase in requested funding from last year.

Marshall Space Flight Center leaders estimate they will see $3 billion.

The funding is focused on supporting NASA's Artemis mission, returning to the moon and eventually landing on Mars, something Huntsville plays a big role in.

"The continuation of the Space Launch System, the most powerful rocket ever built that will be delivering in the Artemis mission in 2021 and that sets the stage for Artemis 3, the first time a woman and the next man will set foot on the surface of the moon," said Marshall Space Flight Center Director Jody Springer.

The Marshall Space Flight Center emphasizes this proposed budget would help keep them on track in their projects.

The 12 percent increase in budget request is one of the largest NASA has ever seen.