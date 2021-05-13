Marshall Medical EMS has plans in place to navigate gas shortage

Marshall Medical EMS has kept their ambulances fueled up during the gas shortage and doesn't expect any major issues.

"So far, we've been pretty lucky with no big problems," explained Shane Parker, Marshall Medical Centers EMS Director.

So far, Marshall Medical Centers has managed to keep their ambulances fueled up and ready to save lives. If the shortage did get more serious, they've got a plan.

"The county government, they have supply that would not be available to the public, we could tap into and utilize if we needed to, and then, maybe even followup with National Guard and follow up with resources through the state," said Parker.

They'd also save their gas for the emergency calls instead of routine transports. So far, these steps haven't been needed, but Parker says a concern is panic buying.

"It takes away from the availability for the emergency services," said Parker.

Area gas stations have also stepped up by reserving a lane for emergency workers to avoid long lines when they need to.

"And the health care system overall, they have contingency plans for just about any kind of issue that comes up," said Parker.

The ambulances at Marshall Medical EMS drive a lot of miles. Last month, they went on around 1,300 calls.