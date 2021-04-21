Marshall Medical Centers using new UV light machine to disinfect rooms

Marshall Medical Centers has two new machines that use UV light to disinfect.

"Our patients and staff need to know that we are doing everything possible to keep them safe from germs and viruses," said Jonathan Smith, director of surgical services.

The machine, called Thor, scans the room and reports how long it'll take to disinfect.

"It's very good for our staff that they can feel safe in the room after they've been cleaned and disinfected," said Kathy Woodruff.

Chief nursing officer for Marshall Medical Centers Kathy Woodruff explained the hospital had staffing issues because of the coronavirus spike in December and January.

"It was a struggle some days, but we're excited about this as an opportunity to prevent something like that in the future," said Woodruff.

Smith explained while the main motivation for this purchase was the coronavirus, it will help keep staff and patients safe from plenty of other germs as well.

Each machine costs around $50,000. They were funded from CARES Act money.