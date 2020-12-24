Marshall Medical Centers sees drop in COVID cases, prepares for post-holiday spike

Right now Marshall Medical Centers is caring for 40 Coronavirus patients. That's a big decline from their peak of almost 60! Nursing Director Kathy Woodruff says right now she's cautiously optimistic.

This comes as around 400 Marshall Medical staff members got their first Coronavirus vaccination. While those are good signs Woodruff is worried that the Christmas and New Years holiday gatherings could set fight against the Coronavirus back.

"I think probably we are seeing a little bit of decrease post-Thanksgiving exposure, but my fear is that we'll have another increase and spike after Christmas, because we have had a lot of patients admitted and many of them say I was with my family over thanksgiving and got exposed," explained nursing director Woodruff.

The Alabama Department of Health is urging people to stay home this holiday.