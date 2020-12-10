Marshall Medical Centers seeing record numbers of Coronavirus inpatients

There are 58 Coronavirus patients in Marshall Medical. That's an all time high! The Intensive Care Unit is full. Nursing Director Kathy Woodruff said as they discharge Coronavirus patients and more come in. Woodruff said the hospitals are already limited in what they can do and right now they are stretching those limits.

"It's a desperate situation. At this point....Back in July when we had our spike I made the comment that things were out of control things are more out of control now than they were back in July its rampant, its everywhere we're seeing all ages," said Woodruff.

Woodruff also explained that the area is in the middle of the fallout from Thanksgiving. Health officials like those at Marshall Medical center are concerned more cases could be on the way after winter holidays.