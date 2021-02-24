Marshall Medical Centers seeing low coronavirus numbers

Wednesday marks 12 days in a row that Marshall Medical Centers has had ten or fewer coronavirus cases.

That's a big difference from their peak last month at almost 60.

On Wednesday, the hospitals only had seven cases. Hospital representatives say the numbers are a relief for staff.

Kathy Woodruff, Chief Nursing Officer, described her feelings as "cautious optimism," especially with the threat of new variants.

"That is in the back of our mind because of the variants. They are appearing more and more throughout the state," said Woodruff.

The hospital is just giving out second doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

A clinic set for Wednesday was rescheduled to March 10 and March 11 because of a delayed vaccine shipment from the state.