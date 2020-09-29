Marshall Medical Centers looking to hire more ICU nurses

Marshall Medical Centers is looking to increase the number of nurses it has on staff.

The chief nursing officer for Marshall Medical Centers said they are looking to fill multiple nursing positions in the intensive care unit at the Marshall Medical North campus.

Kathy Woodruff said they are looking for night and weekend shift nurses for the ICU.

She says these are typically 12-hour shifts.

And though the long hours aren't easy, Woodruff says the positions are important, especially for taking care of coronavirus patients.

"The ICU nurses have been very instrumental in caring for our COVID patients. It's important that we get good quality nurses, who want to work here and do a good job and work hard," said Woodruff.

She said the hospital staff has maintained a positive attitude during the pandemic even with the ups and the downs.

