Marshall Medical Centers emphasize safety measures despite lower number of coronavirus cases

Marshall Medical Centers are seeing their lowest coronavirus numbers in months, but officials say it's not time to let up on precautions.

As of Friday afternoon, Marshall Medical Centers have 31 coronavirus inpatients. That's down from their 58-case high at the end of December.

The numbers right now are not where hospital officials say they want to be, but they do say it's a relief to see these lower numbers.

Marshall Medical Centers Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff says she thinks the lowering in cases might be due to people being more cautious as friends and neighbors get the virus, but it's hard to be sure about the exact cause. She added that while this may be good news, it's important to stick with precautions to prevent the numbers from going back up.

"We'd like to see these numbers go down even further, but over the last week, it's become much more manageable and much more encouraging," Woodruff said.

This comes as the hospital is administering vaccines to first responders and seniors 75 and up. To date, they've already given out 1,800 vaccines.