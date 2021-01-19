Marshall Medical Centers administers coronavirus vaccines to seniors

Tuesday was the first day Marshall Medical Centers administered vaccines to seniors age 75 and up.

"It's really unusual to be overjoyed to come get a vaccination," explained Nell Roberts. R

oberts says that's exactly how she felt when she got her first Moderna COVID-19 shot Tuesday afternoon.

Roberts isn't alone, Marshall Medical Centers Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff said their phone lines are staying busy with people in that 75 and up category wanting to get their appointment.

"I was very pleased that we have been overwhelmed actually with calls, hundreds and hundreds of people calling and leaving messages wanting the vaccine," said Woodruff.

In Tuesday's clinic they administered around 300 Moderna vaccines total. Those went to first responders and seniors. The next clinic starts Wednesday. Click HERE to make an appointment.