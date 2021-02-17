Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative crew in Tennessee to help thousands without power

An eight-person crew from the Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative is in Southern Tennessee on Wednesday to help thousands without power.

"It's a dangerous job, but most of the time when they are working, it's under extreme conditions. That's when they work the hardest," explained Kelli Whorton, Communications Director for the Marshall- DeKalb Electric Cooperative.

The crew is working mostly in Shelbyville and Lynchburg, Tennessee. They're working for customers with power outages on this map.

"They had, probably, 3/4 inches of ice weighing the powerlines down, and tree limbs fell on them," said Tracy Massey, line crew foreman.

He's one of the crew members there. He explained to WAAY 31 that people there are thankful for the help.

"No power and no hit, and they still offer to get us whatever we need if we need anything," said Massey.