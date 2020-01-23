Marshall County's Brindlee Mountain Elementary, High School students head back to class

This comes after an EF-2 tornado tore through Brindlee Mountain primary school almost two weeks ago.

Students at all Brindlee mountain schools were out of class while the district made room for primary students at the high school. Primary school students will have to wait to go back to class until next Monday, but most of what they need is already moved in here at the high school.

Huntsville city schools and DeKalb county school representatives are bringing over desks. Teachers and staff are working hard to re-organize classes here at the high school so they can combine the primary and high school into one campus. Luckily for the district, a few years ago they already combined the middle and high school so the middle school building was mostly empty. Some high school students will be in different classrooms today because of the shuffle.