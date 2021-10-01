Marshall County wreck kills Attalla woman, sends Albertville woman, child to hospital

An Attalla woman was killed and a woman and child were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday evening.

ALEA says Stacey Davenport Scott, 44, was killed when her 2004 Chevy Trailblazer crossed the center-line of Alabama 75 near Bethany Road and hit a 2012 Nissan Maxima.

Scott was brought to the hospital where she died Thursday.

The driver of the other vehicle, Christy Denise Keeton, 44, and a child in that car were both brought by helicopter to the hospital.

The crash happened approximately two miles south of Albertville at about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

ALEA is still investigating the wreck.