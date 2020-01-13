Marshall County woman's shop damaged from tornado, remembers late husband who built it

People who live in Joppa and Arab are starting to clean up the pieces after another round of devastating storms.

100 mile per hour wind damaged several homes in Marshall County and into Cullman County.

Saturday's EF-1 tornado traveled along Route 69 through Joppa and Arab, uprooting trees and taking off roofs.

One woman lost part of the roof to her shop. The tornado peeled over the roof. She told WAAY 31 the winds were so strong and so fast on Route 69, it all happened in a matter of minutes.

On Monday, crews worked on repairing this damaged shop by taking off the roof and broken pieces.

"Oh they were unbelievable. They were unbelievable. I mean it was just a bad roar. It was awful," says Betty Purser.

Purser lives off Route 69 in Joppa. She described the strength of the winds from Saturday's storm.

"It's amazing that those winds were so strong it could've wiped the whole building. It almost got that shop down here," says Purser.

The roof peeled off her shop, which sits in ehr front yard, and wood rafters dangled from it. Purser told us this shop means so much to her.

"My husband died and that's what I have. He built it. And like it's part of him, that's one of the reasons my son wants to get it fixed. Cause of their daddy," says Purser.

Her husband died back in 2014. She says rebuilding this shop is for her late husband.

"My husband built it back in the 90's and he loved having yard sales," she remembers.

"I just thank god none of my neighbors were hurt. Their has been a lot of damage around here. But I just thank god for what hes done for us," says Purser.

Purser's son and daughter are currently storing their furniture in the shop. She tells WAAY 31 it's important to get this roof repaired as soon as possible because of the potential rain that will be coming this week.