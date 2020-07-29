Marshall County woman says she received unsolicited packages of seeds from China

A woman in Marshall County told WAAY 31’s Sophia Borrelli she received four packages of seeds from China that people throughout America have said they are getting.

"It was really weird to know seeds were coming to my house, and when I saw it on Facebook, I was like oh my gosh," said Jeanna Norwood.

"It said stud earrings and I was like well I haven't ordered any stud earrings. So I opened the package and there were seeds in it and I'm like, I didn't order these seeds, either," said Norwood.

"I actually got four package in all and some were little seeds and some were like almost like a pebble looking seed."

After receiving the seeds, she didn't know what to do with them until she saw the Department of Agriculture’s warnings about the seeds online.

"What is the deal? You know, you can tell they're from China," said Norwood.

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries released a statement telling people not to plant the seeds and to report the seeds to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Norwood says if it can happen to her, it can happen to anyone.

"Y'all watch out because, it's just too weird that things are being mailed. There's a reason," said Norwood.