Marshall County woman gets 18 years in prison for sexually exploiting 6 year old

A Marshall County woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town issued this press release Friday:

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Marshall County woman for sexually exploitation of a child, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Special Agent in Charge James G. Hernandez.

U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon sentenced Anna Marie Gomez, 31, to 18 years in prison. Gomez pleaded guilty in April to one-count of sexually exploitation of a child. Gomez persuaded a 6-year-old girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce images of that conduct and transport them across state lines.

“A long prison sentence is well-deserved for the defendant in this case,” Town said. “Gomez gave no sanctuary to this young victim and now has been given bed space in a federal prison with no sanctuary of parole.”

“HSI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to protect the members of our population that are the most vulnerable,” Hernandez said. “I hope that the sentence in this case allows the victim time to heal.”

U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations investigated the cases, which the Assistant United States Attorney Robert Becher Sr. prosecuted.