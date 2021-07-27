Clear
Marshall County woman charged with murder after decomposing body found in home

Shannon Elmore

Authorities said he died of blunt force trauma

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 12:44 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Union Grove woman is charged with murder after the discovery of a body, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Shannon Elmore murdered James Edwards Jr. when she struck him in the head with a 2x4 piece of lumber, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

On Saturday, deputies and investigators found Edwards’ body in a residence on Water Tank Road. Based on the level of body decomposition, it appeared the subject had been in the residence for several days.

The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics for an autopsy, which determined Edwards died of blunt force trauma to the head, the sheriff’s office said.

Elmore was booked in the Marshall County Jail on Monday, according to jail records.

The Marshall County Coroners Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

