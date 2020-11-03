Marshall County voters line up to cast ballots

Marshall County residents who opted to vote in-person for this election reported waiting anywhere between 5 minutes and half an hour on Tuesday.

"I haven't seen a line this long, ever since I've been voting," explained voter Leah Uhlir.

Uhlir stopped by the Guntersville Recreation Center just before noon Tuesday to cast her ballot. She said she was surprised to see this line when she arrived, but the whole process took about 30 minutes.

"The line was outside of the door, but it moved very quickly," said Uhlir.

Richard Brown also voted around noon Tuesday, but he said the wait was actually shorter than he anticipated.

"Just at the edge of the sidewalk there, so not bad at all," said Brown.

He said Tuesday's line was similar to what he's seen in previous elections. Uhlir said she's glad the line moved quickly and thinks the new electronic check-in system in Marshall County made an impact.

"With the electronic check-ins there was no 'you have to go to your last name' it was pretty easy. There was about 5 lines, so they're moving pretty fast," said Uhlir.