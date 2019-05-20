Marshall County upgrades emergency alert system

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency has a new way of keeping people connected during an emergency.

The county agreed to a deal with Everbridge. It's the same system DeKalb County uses, and it gives immediate notifications during severe weather, snow and road closures.

The EMA director, Anita McBurnett, says the county has been looking for a better system ever since the deadly tornadoes of 2011. She explained how people can get alerts across all devices.

"This provides yet another avenue for people to receive, and they can receive it by text, a cell phone call, a landline in their home, and of course, email," said McBurnett.

People can choose what alerts they want, except for tornado warnings, which are mandatory.

To sign up and register, click HERE.