Marshall County teenager killed in crash

A Marshall County teenager was killed late Thursday in a single-vehicle crash.

The teen, from Horton, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevy Cobalt he was driving ran off the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. ALEA has not released his name or age.

The crash took place about 8:55 p.m. Thursday on Nixon Chapel Road near Bean Street, about 12 miles southwest of Albertville.

A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers said neither were wearing seat belts.