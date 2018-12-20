Marshall County students move forward with concert deemed inappropriate by school board

A group of students is moving forward on Thursday with a concert deemed inappropriate by the Marshall County Board of Education.

In October, the school board decided to cancel the rock concert organized by Asbury High School students. It was part of the Reach to Teach Program, but the superintendent, Cindy Wigley, said the band the program uses, The Velcro Pygmies, was inappropriate for school.

Students decided to continue with the program on their own time. The student organizer, Haley Cook, said it wouldn't have been possible without community support.

"We have to make the posters for the can drive, the clothing drive and toy drive," Cook said. "We've come closer as a community."

She said she even had to redo a poster that showed the sponsors, because she didn't realize so many had joined.

The Future Business Leaders of America student group sold 100 tickets, and Cook said money from the concert will help students attend a business club conference.

"We're like a family now, because everybody is helping each other," Cook said.

The concert is at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the Majestic Venue in Albertville.