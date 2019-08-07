Marshall County students head back to class

Students in the Arab City, Guntersville City and Marshall County school districts were back in class on Wednesday. This year, parents and students can expect a couple of changes.

In the Marshall County school district, parents and students will see three new preschools added. They will have class at Claysville, Brindlee Mt. and Asbury primary schools. Claysville will now just be solely focused on preschool, with five different classes. Their kindergarten through 4th is now at the Kate Duncan D.A.R. school about 10 miles away. That shuffle was due to low enrollment numbers.

Superintendent Wigley said the three new programs are all thanks to Governor Kay Ivey's Start Strong, Strong Finish state grant. The grant will also help fund a new job program at the Marshall County Technical school.

Over in Arab City Schools, WAAY 31 called the primary, middle and high schools and found that they did not have to use portable classrooms on their first day. The interim superintendent said using the portables could be a possibility if they didn't get their numbers down.

The district said on Wednesday they don't have final numbers just yet, but earlier this week, the interim superintendent said their student to teacher ratio was looking good. There was some concern overcrowding could be an issue after more than 100 out-of-city students attended Arab City Schools last year. This year, the district introduced a fee for new students who do not live in the city.

"Pick-up this afternoon, when I go pick up, it's probably going to be a mess, but overall, they do a very good job and the police department...does a good job directing the traffic," said one parent, Julia McLain.

Over at the primary school, students are being dismissed 20 minutes early this whole week to prevent traffic issues.

To see more back to school stories, click here.