Marshall County students being moved due to lack of enrollment

Students at one elementary school in Marshall County are being moved due to a lack of enrollment.

Claysville Elementary School previously had students from pre-K to 4th grade but now, it will only house pre-K.

Declining enrollment numbers impacted the county's state funding to hire teachers, so changes had to be made. Starting this school year, students that went to Claysville will now go to DAR Elementary School, 10 miles away.

WAAY 31 received a statement from Marshall County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley.

"We are excited about building our preschool programs at Claysville. We will be adding one this year, making a total of five on campus," she said.

Teachers and parents were notified immediately. The Claysville principal and some teachers will be moved to DAR Elementary School.