Marshall County student benefit concert back on

Back in October, we told you about the Reach and Teach program, a program that works with students to organize a concert with the rock band, the Velcro Pygmies. We also told you the program in Marshall county was cancelled after the superintendent said parents complained the band's image online was not appropriate for students.

"We're just pulling in together just to see what we can pull off," said Hailey Cook.

Hailey Cook is the president of the Future Business Leaders of America club at Asbury High School. It's the club that was originally working to put together this concert to raise money to send its members to a national conference.

"Many kids don't get opportunities much in Asbury because we are such a small school," said Cook.

The original concert was cancelled by the Marshall County Board of Education after complaints that the band, the Velcro Pygmies, had an inappropriate online presence.

"Whenever this all went down I said look as long as you guys wanna do it the Velcro Pygmies are there for you," said Cameron Flener.

The lead singer of the Velcro Pygmies Cameron Flener said the band was ready to get involved.

"Whatever these kids need to make this event a success for them, because people recognize how important this is to these students," said Flener.

The concert is set to happen at the Majestic Venue in Albertville on December 20th.

"When it started it was just us and our parents putting money in," said Cook.

Students involved told said they lost a few members when it was no longer a school supported event but they say community has come together to help.

"Now that its released were asking for donations and sponsors," said Cook.

The concert is set to be holiday themed with an appearance from Santa Clause.

The superintendent told WAAY31 back in October they were searching for a new band for the school sanctioned concert. We reached out for an update today but have not yet gotten a response.

For tickets click here. For the Superintendents original full statement on the cancellation click here.