Marshall County sinkhole will close part of AL 227 at least through the weekend

We're working to learn more after a Marshall County sinkhole sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both the north and south bound lanes of Alabama 227 from Old 227 Road to Alabama 62 are blocked. People who live nearby told us that the road is pretty busy.

"Quite a bit of trucks going to Geraldine and up towards Rainsville," said Joe Douglas, who lives nearby.

He said right now, he's not surprised a sinkhole shut the road down because of the way he's seen water crash down the road from up the mountain.

Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) say the 15-feet by 10-feet wide and 5-foot deep sinkhole will keep the road closed at least through the weekend. They say it was caused by the recent heavy rain.

Officials say 24-year-old Sabrina Davis from Fyffe and a passenger were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after hitting the sinkhole. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says one of the people in the car was pregnant.

ALDOT officials say they will take the weekend to monitor the sinkhole in case it worsens with upcoming rain.