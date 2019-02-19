Marshall County sheriff’s son arrested, jailed

Jordan Craig Sims, the son of Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property in Marshall County.

According to court documents, Sims is accused of having a stolen iPad, Lenovo laptop, Tasco deer camera, torque wrench set, and a Tree Hugger feeder. Court documents total the five objects to a $1,725 value.

Steve Guthrie, sheriff’s office spokesman, said the investigation was conducted by the Snead Police Department at the request of Sheriff Sims due to the fact the original offence was related to an incident in Snead.

Snead Police Investigators obtained warrants in Marshall County. Jordan Sims is also being held on a no bond for a probation violation, said Guthrie.

Jordan Sims is being housed in the Blount County Jail for safety issues due to his father’s role as sheriff.

His bond was set at $5,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for March 20th and 9 AM.