Marshall County sheriff’s office arrests man on stolen motorcycle

William Hullett Jarrett

He was charged with receiving stolen property-vehicle.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 11:43 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after a deputy stopped his motorcycle.

On Thursday, the deputy stopped William Hullett Jarrett, checked the VIN of the motorcycle he was on, and determined it had been stolen from Guntersville, said Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie.

Jarrett was charged with receiving stolen property-vehicle. His bond was set at $5,000.

