Marshall County sheriff’s office arrests man on stolen motorcycle

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after a deputy stopped his motorcycle.
On Thursday, the deputy stopped William Hullett Jarrett, checked the VIN of the motorcycle he was on, and determined it had been stolen from Guntersville, said Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie.
Jarrett was charged with receiving stolen property-vehicle. His bond was set at $5,000.
