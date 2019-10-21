Marshall County deputy involved in wreck en route to officer-involved shooting in Arab

Update: Arab police say they got a call Monday afternoon of a prowler on Country Club Circle.

Five houses reported a man knocked on doors and wanted to go inside. Police say he was telling people he wanted to preach the gospel.

Credit: Marshall County Sheriff's Office Credit: Marshall County Sheriff's Office

The department says two Arab police officers at the scene tased the man after an altercation. They then tried to handcuff him, but say he broke free and lunged at an officer.

Police say the man got on top of one of the officers and tried to get his weapon. They say the other officer fired three shots.

The suspect is at Huntsville Hospital. Police say he is not from Arab, and the department plans to press charges.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the State Bureau of Investigation need to investigate and look at body cam footage.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, the deputy who crashed went to assist and ended up hydroplaning.

-----------

Original story:

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was taken to the hospital after wrecking on the way to an officer-involved shooting Monday.

A deputy was en route to assist Arab police when he lost control and crashed his vehicle on Highway 231, according to Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with the sheriff's office.

Guthrie said the deputy possibly had a concussion and was transported to Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville to be evaluated. He said the deputy was "lucky to be alive."

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

Video is courtesy of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office