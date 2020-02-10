The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of scammers trying to collect personal information like bank account numbers and credit cards.
The department says the scammers spoofed its phone number and are posing as law enforcement officers.
If you receive a spam call, hang up and notify your local law enforcement agency. The sheriff's office says it will not call you and solicit personal information.
Related Content
- Marshall County sheriff warns of scammers pretending to be officers
- Madison County sheriff: Beware scammers pretending to be us
- Fayetteville scammers pretend to be utility workers
- Huntsville police warn of scammers impersonating officers
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office warns about card skimmers
- Decatur Utilities warns customers about scammers
- Investigation into alleged theft from Marshall County Sheriff's Office
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office seeks check fraud suspect
- Jail improvements underway at Marshall County Sheriff's Office
- Marshall County sheriff’s office arrests man on stolen motorcycle
Scroll for more content...