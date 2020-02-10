Clear
Marshall County sheriff warns of scammers pretending to be officers

The sheriff's office says the callers are trying to solicit personal information.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 3:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of scammers trying to collect personal information like bank account numbers and credit cards.

The department says the scammers spoofed its phone number and are posing as law enforcement officers.

If you receive a spam call, hang up and notify your local law enforcement agency. The sheriff's office says it will not call you and solicit personal information.

