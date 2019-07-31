Clear
Marshall County sheriff wants help identifying burglary suspect

Photo: Marshall County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at 256-582-2034.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 3:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.

Deputies responded to a burglary at the Union Grove Store on July 27th after the clerk found a brick thrown through the window and items missing.

