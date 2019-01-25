Marshall County sheriff seeks help for missing Albertville woman

Marshall County Sheriff's officials say Fancie Kirstie Eller, 27, of Albertville has been missing since Nov. 22.

Eller’s family members reported her missing on Jan. 08 and say she was last seen leaving her Albertville home after a brief Thanksgiving visit.

Eller is known to have ties in Marshall and Dekalb counties.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-582-2034.