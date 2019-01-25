Clear
Marshall County sheriff seeks help for missing Albertville woman

Marshall County Sheriff's officials say Fancie Kirstie Eller, 27, of Albertville has been missing since Nov. 22.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 1:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 1:05 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Eller’s family members reported her missing on Jan. 08 and say she was last seen leaving her Albertville home after a brief Thanksgiving visit.

Eller is known to have ties in Marshall and Dekalb counties.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-582-2034.

