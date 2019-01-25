Marshall County Sheriff's officials say Fancie Kirstie Eller, 27, of Albertville has been missing since Nov. 22.
Eller’s family members reported her missing on Jan. 08 and say she was last seen leaving her Albertville home after a brief Thanksgiving visit.
Eller is known to have ties in Marshall and Dekalb counties.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-582-2034.
Related Content
- Marshall County sheriff seeks help for missing Albertville woman
- Marshall County authorities look for missing woman
- Person shot in Albertville
- Albertville woman killed in weekend wreck
- Man charged in Albertville shooting
- All missing Marshall County teens located
- Missing Albertville children found in Texas; mother arrested
- Marshall County tornado shelters
- Marshall County authorities seek help finding burglary suspect
- Sheriff: Inmate kills himself in Marshall County jail
Scroll for more content...