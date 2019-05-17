Clear

Marshall County sheriff seeks help finding missing man

Don Ramon McNabb

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034 or call 911.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 12:46 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Don Ramon McNabb.

McNabb is a 84 year old white male and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement. He is 5’10”, weighs about 134 pounds, and drives a 2013 red Toyota Tacoma with an Alabama tag.

He was last seen about 8 a.m. May 17 in Grant, Ala., wearing a red T-shirt, navy blue pants, black Sketchers shoes, and a University of Alabama ball cap.

Anyone with information on McNabb is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034 or call 911.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events