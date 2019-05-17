Marshall County sheriff seeks help finding missing man

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Don Ramon McNabb.
McNabb is a 84 year old white male and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement. He is 5’10”, weighs about 134 pounds, and drives a 2013 red Toyota Tacoma with an Alabama tag.
He was last seen about 8 a.m. May 17 in Grant, Ala., wearing a red T-shirt, navy blue pants, black Sketchers shoes, and a University of Alabama ball cap.
Anyone with information on McNabb is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034 or call 911.
