Marshall County sheriff says it’s never too early to teach kids about ‘stranger danger’

The Marshall County sheriff explained to WAAY 31 what parents need to know to keep kids safe while Birmingham police search for a missing 3-year-old child.

We wanted to know just how important time is in a case like this and if it's ever too early to talk to your kids about "stranger danger."

We sat down with Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims to learn what families need to know in that worst-case scenario. He says time is incredibly important.

"The sooner we start an investigation, the better off," said Sheriff Sims.

He says the first 48 hours are the most crucial, because that's when memories are fresh and leads are easiest to find. In any investigation, the chances of solving the case go down after that time. He says the younger the child is, the more urgent the case becomes.

"If it's a small child, you need to call immediately," said Sheriff Sims.

As for teaching your children about "stranger danger," Sheriff Sims says it's never too early to have the conversation.

"Whenever you feel comfortable and they understand, start talking to them about safety," said Sheriff Sims.

He says the best advice is, don't talk to strangers. If your children are approached and feel like they're in a dangerous situation, Sheriff Sims says they should run, make a scene and fight if they have to.

Parents and grandparents we talked to in Marshall County say their hearts go out to the McKinney family in Birmingham as they search for their missing 3-year-old.

"I feel for the parents. I feel for the grandparents," said Pat Maddux. "I don't know how I would deal with that if it were my grandkids."

There's still a lot we don't know about what led up to her disappearance, but we do know she was last seen at a birthday party with other children around 8:30 Saturday night.

If you have any information regarding Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, please contact the Birmingham Police Department hotline at 205-297-8413. An additional tip line is available at 205-297-8413 and you can report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.