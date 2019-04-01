Clear

Marshall County sheriff charges man for meth, trying to get away

Tyler Don Otinger

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with multiple crimes after they say he was found with methamphetamine.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 12:17 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

On March 20, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Tyler Don Otinger in the Martlin area of Marshall County and observed a bag containing a white substance lying on the dash of the car, said Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie.

Guthrie said Otinger then grabbed the bag and drove away at a high rate of speed. Deputies chased him and the vehicle was stopped again inside DeKalb County.

The deputy used his Taser after Otinger resisted arrest, Guthrie said, adding that an undetermined amount of crystal meth was recovered along with a 12 gauge shotgun.

Otinger was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and attempting to elude.

