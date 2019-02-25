Clear
Marshall County sheriff charges Albertville man with sexual abuse of a child

Shannon Scott Self

He is being held at the Marshall County Jail.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 3:49 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Albertville man with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Shannon Scott Self is being held in the Marshall County Jail with a $250,000 bond, according to Steve Guthrie, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Guthrie said no further information can be released at this time due to the sensitivity of the case.

