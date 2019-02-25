The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Albertville man with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
Shannon Scott Self is being held in the Marshall County Jail with a $250,000 bond, according to Steve Guthrie, sheriff’s office spokesman.
Guthrie said no further information can be released at this time due to the sensitivity of the case.
Related Content
- Marshall County sheriff charges Albertville man with sexual abuse of a child
- Albertville couple charged with abusing small child
- Marshall County sheriff seeks help for missing Albertville woman
- Athens man charged with sexually abusing child
- Man charged in Albertville shooting
- Huntsville police charge man with sexual abuse of a child
- Man charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse of child
- Drugs, 41 guns, stolen truck found at Albertville home by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office
- Albertville man charged with trafficking meth
- Judge dismisses Albertville man’s murder charge
Scroll for more content...