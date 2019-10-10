Clear
Marshall County sheriff arrests Huntsville man found with drugs at church

The sheriff's office said it found with crystal meth, hydrocodone, Adderall and two pipes.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019
Updated: Oct 10, 2019 3:23 PM
Josh Rayburn

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Huntsville man who it says was found with drugs in a church parking lot.

Matthew Bryan Brown was charged with possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container violation.

On Thursday, Deputy Brad Ford was checking buildings in the Union Grove area and saw a truck parked next to New Friendship Baptist Church, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

He said he found Brown behind the wheel with crystal meth, hydrocodone, Adderall and two pipes.

He is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

