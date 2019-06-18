Marshall County sheriff arrests 2 while investigating Grant area drug ring

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says two suspects, Leisa Baker and Terry Williams, were arrested Monday morning in Grant for drug trafficking, possession of marijuana second-degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office says these arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation by multiple agencies, and the suspects are believed to be connected to a drug trafficking organization affecting the Grant area.
