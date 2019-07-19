Clear

Marshall County sheriff: Woman found with drugs, passed out in stolen car

Delores Reshell Cox

The sheriff's office said the woman was found with a small dog

Jul 19, 2019
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a Chattanooga woman on July 9 after finding her passed out in a vehicle.

Delores Reshell Cox was found in a vehicle on Hwy. 79 north of Guntersville, said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie. The vehicle was not running, Guthrie said, and both Cox and her small dog were inside with the windows up sweating profusely.

Deputies were able to wake the subject and she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, various other pills and marijuana, Guthrie said. Cox was taken into custody and the dog was transported to local animal hospital.

Cox was charged with possession of meth, possession of prescription pills, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It was then determined the vehicle Cox was in was also stolen from Gadsden. Cox will be charged in the coming days for receiving stolen property, Guthrie said.

