Marshall County sheriff: Woman charged after syringes found in stolen Jeep

Amanda Lee Sears

A blue four-door Jeep was stolen in Albertville on Aug. 19, said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 11:36 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:47 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman for having a stolen Jeep.

A blue four-door Jeep was stolen in Albertville on Aug. 19, said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie. On Sunday, Guthrie said deputies saw the vehicle, but with switched tags, outside of Boaz.

When the vehicle was stopped, Amanda Lee Sears, 30, of Attalla was the driver, he said.

Sears was charged with receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after a search of the vehicle found scales and uses syringes, Guthrie said.

Bond was set at $6,000.

