Marshall County sheriff: Scottsboro man arrested twice in 2 days on drug charges

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the same man twice in two days on drug charges.

Michael Christopher Gray, of Scottsboro, was arrested by deputies on June 29 after he was found walking in traffic on Hwy. 79 north of Guntersville, said Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie,

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone)and public intoxication. Gray made a $2,500 bond and released, Guthrie said.

Then on July 1, Guthrie said a call came in stating a white male was knocking on doors on Hwy. 79 north of Guntersville. Deputies responded and again found Gray at this location. This time, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and Lyrica). His bond was revoked from the previous case.

And in a separate incident on June 29, Guthrie said deputies arrested April Nichole White of Albertville and charged her with unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (meth). Guthrie said this case was made with the assistance of Alabama State Trooper Underwood and his K9. Bond was set at $3,500.