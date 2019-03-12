Marshall County sheriff: Illegal immigrant charged in rape of 12-year-old girl

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office charged a man Sunday in the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

David Ramirez Gonzalez, who the sheriff’s office says was in the country illegally, was arrested for first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and resisting arrest, said Steve Guthrie, office spokesman.

Gonzalez’s bond has been set at $1 million.

Marshall County deputies and investigators responded to a sexual assault of a 12-year-old female in the Pleasant Grove area of Marshall County. After the incident, Gonzalez left the scene before deputies arrived, Guthrie said.

Gonzalez was found later that night hiding in a closet at a residence in the Arab area, Guthrie said.

After his arrest, a background check showed Gonzalez is here illegally and was deported in 2008 and deported again in 2009 for illegal reentry, said Guthrie.

Arab Police Department, Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, Marshall County Child Advocacy Center, and the Department of Human Resources assisted in the case.