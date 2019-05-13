Clear
Marshall County sheriff: Employee arrested after pot found in parking lot

Christopher Wayne Howard

Posted: May. 13, 2019 10:27 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested an employee Friday after drugs were found in his car in the office’s parking lot.

Christopher Wayne Howard was charged with possession of marijuana after the drugs were recovered from his vehicle, said Steve Guthrie, sheriff’s office spokesman.

He was released on $1,500 bond.

